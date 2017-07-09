Register
15:51 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine

    Grasping at Straws: Ukraine Persists in Futile Attempts to Join NATO

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 30040

    Even as the Ukrainian leadership stubbornly tries to bring the country into NATO’s fold, it appears highly unlikely that Kiev will be able to claim the alliance membership in the foreseeable future.

    Boxes containing signatures of Ukrainian people in support of the referendum on Ukraine's accession to the NATO system of collective security, outside the President's Administration building.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Why Ukraine's New Law on NATO Accession is Not Really About NATO
    Earlier Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law that basically affirms Ukraine’s intend to become part of NATO.

    According to a statement issued by Ukrainian president’s press service, the goal to attain NATO membership has now officially became one of Kiev’s key policies.

    However, political scientist and Ukraine expert Oleg Onopko told Sputnik Radio that Ukraine merely confirmed its intent to integrate into the Euro-Atlantic structures.

    "Ukraine confirmed its desire to integrate in the Euro-Atlantic direction, and emphasized for the first time that there’s no alternative for this development direction of the Ukrainian state.  It is important to note that it in many ways contradicts the basic paradigm of the Ukrainian constitution, which postulates that Ukraine should be a non-bloc state; now it is over," Onopko said.

    According to him, Kiev now wants to legitimize its intent to join NATO, because even though many Ukrainians support this initiative, the vast majority of the country’s population either supports maintaining the country’s non-bloc status or advocates integration into the Eurasian security architecture.

    The analyst also added that there’s also another important factor to consider.

    "There will be a colossal undertaking aimed at reformatting the Ukrainian military and security forces; and there’s a chance that, under the de facto wartime conditions, the military will be able to get close to the NATO standards. But it should be noted that it won’t get Ukraine any closer to joining the alliance. A country that has an active armed conflict on its territory will never become a member of the alliance," Onopko explained.

    He also remarked that at this point it is virtually impossible to determine exactly when Ukraine may actually join NATO, because two conditions need to be met in order for this to happen: namely, the conflict in Donbass must be resolved and Ukraine must not have any outstanding territorial disputes with Russia.

    "At this time it is impossible to tell when these two conditions are met," Onopko surmised.

    Related:

    Ukraine Can Join NATO When Society Completely Ready - Defense Minister
    Never Mind Donbass: NATO Can Learn a Thing or Two From Ukraine, Kiev Says
    US Has Not Ruled Out on Providing Arms to Ukraine - State Dept.
    Tags:
    prospects, intention, membership, integration, NATO, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok