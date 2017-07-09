Register
14:20 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow

    Nuclear Umbrella: Why a 'World Without Nuclear Weapons' is a Dangerous Fantasy

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 26 0 0

    This week, 122 UN member states adopted the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Nuclear club countries, including Russia, are not expected to sign or ratify it. Russian political and military experts believe the new treaty is a populist gimmick, and that nuclear weapons, as dangerous as they are, are a guarantee of strategic stability.

    On Friday, 122 of the UN's 193 member states endorsed the new Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a new legally binding international agreement aimed at the total elimination of nuclear weapons. The treaty contains prohibitions "against the development, testing, production, stockpiling, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons."

    The major nuclear powers, including Russia, the United States, China, Britain, and France abstained from negotiations on the treaty, seeking to strength the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons instead. The 1968 treaty requires the five original nuclear powers to commit to nuclear disarmament, and to provide other nations with access to peaceful nuclear energy technology. India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea also abstained from negotiations on the new treaty. The Netherlands, which took part in discussions, voted against the treaty.

    Leaflets are seen on a delegates desk before a vote by the conference to adopt a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading towards their total elimination, Friday, July 7, 2017 at United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Over 120 UN Member States Adopt Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons
    The new treaty, containing twenty points on the conditions for its implementation, will become open for signature September 20, during this year's annual General Assembly meeting. The nuclear powers are not expected to sign or ratify it. 

    In other words, the only countries which appear prepared to signing on to the new treaty are states that never had nuclear weapons in the first place. Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, says the situation is nonsensical.

    Moscow has already said that it will not be ratifying the new convention, citing Russia's national interests. The Foreign Ministry is also concerned that the document might negatively affect the international situation as far as nuclear proliferation is concerned.

    A Yars mobile land-based missile system being transported to its field combat duty site.
    © Sputnik/ Vadim Savitskii
    A Yars mobile land-based missile system being transported to its field combat duty site.

    According to RT Russian contributor Nadezhda Alekseeva, Moscow's position appears to stem from the idea that the destructive power of nuclear weapons, as dangerous as it is, had been the main factor restraining the nuclear powers from direct military confrontation. "Thus, the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States did not enter into a hot phase due to the availability of nuclear weapons to both sides," the journalist wrote.

    The same can be said of the current period of tensions as well. Earlier this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov outlined Russia's position: "We have proceeded and will continue to proceed from the assumption that nuclear weapons constitute a factor for the maintenance of stability, a factor that ensures international security and guarantees our security, protecting the world from the most horrific conflicts."

    Military railway missile complex 15P961 Molodets with RT-23 UTTKh ICBM
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin /
    Russia's Barguzin Nuke Trains Will Make Pentagon Think Twice About Nuclear First Strike
    The US and its British and French allies seem to have a similar position. Following the treaty's adoption Friday, officials from the three countries issued a joint statement, which said that the countries "do not intend to sign, ratify or ever become party" to the new treaty. President Donald Trump earlier told reporters that a nuclear-free world was a 'dream'. "It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack," he said.

    China also boycotted negotiations on the new treaty, in spite of President Xi Jinping's comments earlier this year in support of the complete prohibition of nuclear arsenals. "Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," Xi said during a UN speech in Geneva in January. In the same speech, the president spoke of the need for a multipolar world where countries resist interventionist tendencies and treaty one another as equals.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 31, 2016) An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class fleet ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) off the coast of Florida. The test launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs demonstration and shakedown operation certification process
    © Flickr/ National Museum of the U.S. Navy
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 31, 2016) An unarmed Trident II D5 missile launches from the Ohio-class fleet ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) off the coast of Florida. The test launch was part of the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs demonstration and shakedown operation certification process

    Finally, India too skipped the talks. Delhi favors complete disarmament, but not unilaterally. Furthermore, the country has not ratified the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and considers that treaty's conditions to be discriminatory.

    Nuclear weapons
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nuclear Weapon Arsenals Depleting Worldwide, But Modernization Efforts Ongoing - SIPRI
    According to new statistics on global nuclear forces from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to slowly decline, from 15,395 in 2016 to 14,935 in 2017. Among the estimated 4,150 warheads deployed on active combat duty, 1,950 belong to Russia, and 1,800 to the United States, with other countries making up the remainder. In 2016, Russia was estimated to have reduced its arsenal by 290 warheads, and the US by 200.

    Policy experts say the new UN initiative on the complete elimination of nuclear weapons is utopian, since a document that's signed only by non-nuclear states will be meaningless. Furthermore, for non-nuclear powers, its provisions essentially duplicate those of the 1968 treaty anyway.

    Military vehicles carrying DF-21D missiles are displayed in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, marking the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II
    © AFP 2017/ GREG BAKER
    Military vehicles carrying DF-21D missiles are displayed in a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3, 2015, marking the 70th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II

    Speaking to RT, respected Russian military analyst Konstantin Sivkov suggested that the new treaty looks like a calculated effort to improve non-nuclear states' image in the international arena. 

    "This initiative is political adventurism," Sivkov said. "Someone just wants to score some political points. The nuclear parity that existed between the Soviet Union and the United States prevented a Third World War from breaking out, and this balance remains in the present as well. Therefore, the nuclear powers took the absolutely correct decision not to reject his convention."

    Soviet ICBMs rumbling down Red Square, November 7, 1990, marking the final parade held in honor of the Great October Socialist Revolution.
    © Sputnik/ Vyacheslav Runov
    Soviet ICBMs rumbling down Red Square, November 7, 1990, marking the final parade held in honor of the Great October Socialist Revolution.

    Boris Usvyatsov, the head of the Expert Council on Defense at the Russian Duma, echoed Sivkov's perspective. The new convention, he said, is little more than a manifestation of populism. Taking into account the current situation in the world, Usvyatsov believes that the nuclear shield is the only thing holding back destructive tendencies.

    "Talks on the need for total disarmament have been raised before. Let me remind you that [last Soviet leader] Mikhail Gorbachev indulged in such initiatives. He was led like a puppet on a string by Washington; Moscow destroyed its arsenals, while the Americans stocked up. Therefore, there is no trust on these issues in the world [anymore]. Reasonable initiatives to reduce the number of nuclear warheads are one thing, and Moscow supports such proposals…But there is no cause for talk about their complete liquidation."

    Washington has accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed by US and Russian leaders Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, where it was agreed that both parties would scrap all land-based, intermediate-ranged atomic weapons and prevent their proliferation in the future.
    © Sputnik/ Yury Abramochkin
    Washington has accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was signed by US and Russian leaders Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987, where it was agreed that both parties would scrap all land-based, intermediate-ranged atomic weapons and prevent their proliferation in the future.

    Ultimately, Usvyatsov stressed that this essentially useless treaty will not be the first time that the UN has adopted a resolution or convention which has not been implemented.

    Related:

    'A Convenient Excuse': US Making Up Reasons for Arms Control Deal Pullout
    Russia's Barguzin Nuke Trains Will Make Pentagon Think Twice About First Strike
    What Makes Russia's Advanced Kh-101 Cruise Missiles Such a Powerful Force
    How the US Maneuvered Itself Into the North Korean Trap
    Over 120 UN Member States Adopt Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons
    WATCH: Pakistan Test Fires Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile
    Gorbachev: Russia, US Should Restore Nuclear Arms Control System
    Something to Hide? Pentagon Won't Release Nuke Facility Safety Info
    Nuclear Weapon Arsenals Depleting Worldwide, But Modernization Efforts Ongoing
    Tags:
    expert analysis, disarmament, nuclear disarmament, nuclear arsenal, nuclear weapons, Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), United Nations, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok