KIEV (Sputnik)The jet with Tillerson landed at the Boryspil International Airport, the 112 Ukraina broadcaster reported.

According to the US Department of State, Tillerson will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev. The secretary of state will also meet government and civil society figures.

The diplomat is expected to reiterate Washington's support for the Ukrainian territorial integrity and promote political and economic reforms.