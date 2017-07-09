Thailand’s Prime Minister Postpones Official Visit to US Indefinitely

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The visit was postponed indefinitely, but both sides confirmed that the visit would take place, Bangkok Post reported, citing government spokesman and the US embassy in Thailand.

"We look forward to the prime minister's visit to Washington. We continue to work closely with our Thai allies on finding a mutually agreeable date for the prime minister's visit to the White House," the embassy was quoted as saying.

On April 30, US President Donald Trump held phone talks with Prayut, discussed bilateral relations and invited him to visit the United States. On June 27, it was reported that Thailand planned to resume the purchase of weapons and equipment in the US and intended to discuss military and technical cooperation during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Washington.

Military and technical cooperation between the United States and Thailand was reduced and limited by Washington unilaterally after Thailand’s current government came into power following a May 22, 2014 military coup. The administration of Barack Obama maintained cool relations with Thailand, one of the main allies of the United States outside NATO, until the end of his term. New US President Donald Trump took a course to restore a closer relationship with Thailand.

Thai army, aviation and navy use a lot of US equipment, purchased or received as a gift for a long period of friendship and alliance. This equipment needs spare parts, and this issue is planned to be raised during Prayut's visit to the United States.