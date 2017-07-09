Register
09:47 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha

    Thailand’s Prime Minister Postpones Official Visit to US Indefinitely

    © AFP 2017/ Yoshikazu TSUNO
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 19511

    Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha postponed his visit to the United States, previously scheduled for July 19, because both sides needed more time to consider the framework of discussion, local media reported Sunday.

    (File) A helicopter takes off from HTMS Angthonga helipad before a patrol demonstration to the media on a Thai naval ship in Phuket province Friday, May 29, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit
    Eight-Day US-Thailand Military Drills Underway to Build Maritime Cooperation - Pentagon
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The visit was postponed indefinitely, but both sides confirmed that the visit would take place, Bangkok Post reported, citing government spokesman and the US embassy in Thailand.

    "We look forward to the prime minister's visit to Washington. We continue to work closely with our Thai allies on finding a mutually agreeable date for the prime minister's visit to the White House," the embassy was quoted as saying.

    On April 30, US President Donald Trump held phone talks with Prayut, discussed bilateral relations and invited him to visit the United States. On June 27, it was reported that Thailand planned to resume the purchase of weapons and equipment in the US and intended to discuss military and technical cooperation during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Washington.

    Military and technical cooperation between the United States and Thailand was reduced and limited by Washington unilaterally after Thailand’s current government came into power following a May 22, 2014 military coup. The administration of Barack Obama maintained cool relations with Thailand, one of the main allies of the United States outside NATO, until the end of his term. New US President Donald Trump took a course to restore a closer relationship with Thailand.

    Thai army, aviation and navy use a lot of US equipment, purchased or received as a gift for a long period of friendship and alliance. This equipment needs spare parts, and this issue is planned to be raised during Prayut's visit to the United States.

    Related:

    Some 3,600 US Personnel to Participate in Joint Exercise in Thailand
    US Amphibious Dock Warship Visits Thailand Ahead of Cobra Gold War Games
    Eight-Day US-Thailand Military Drills Underway to Build Maritime Cooperation
    Tags:
    visit, Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thailand, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok