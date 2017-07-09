'No Problems Solved' During Trump-Putin Meeting, Dialogue Started

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that the most important thing coming out of the meeting was the importance of having a bilateral relationship between the two countries that could help to work on problems together, adding it was a "wide-ranging, substantive discussion".

"No problems were solved. Nobody expected any problems to be solved in that meeting. But it was a beginning of a dialogue on some tough problem sets that we'll begin now to work on together," McMaster said at a press conference, as quoted in a White House press release.