00:41 GMT +309 July 2017
    Overview at the start of the peace talks on divided Cyprus, under the supervision of the United Nations in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland June 28, 2017

    Greece Blames Turkey for Failure of Cyprus Reunification Talks

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    The Greek Foreign Ministry on Saturday blamed Turkey for the failure of the Conference on Cyprus reunification in Swiss Crans-Montana.

    ATHENS (Sputnik) — The ministry stressed in the statement titled "International Conference on Cyprus: hard truths" that the Turkish side refused to agree in a written document on the points that had been discussed before, as well as rejecting the abolition of the right for intervention in Cyprus.

    "Greece attended the Conference in Crans-Montana determined to contribute in every possible way to resolving the Cyprus problem, and in the hope that everyone would act in such a direction. But Turkey's conduct dashed any hopes anyone had that there would be a change in its stance. Just as Turkey abandoned the first Conference, in Geneva, it torpedoed the second. Turkey drove the Crans-Montana conference to an impasse," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The Turkish side also revealed during the dinner of 6 July that it wants to continue the violations in the name of the Treaty of Guarantee, to ensure and perpetuate its military presence in Cyprus… So the Conference ended with the revelation/confirmation of Turkey's true intentions, which run counter to international law and the resolutions of the UN," the statement specified.

    Brexit
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Greece May Benefit From Brexit as Shipping Companies Leave London
    At the same time, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday put the blame for the failure of Cyprus reunification negotiations on the Greek side, accusing it of a nonconstructive approach to the settlement of the crisis.

    Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's northern part, later proclaiming the region the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains a military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state. The UN-brokered talks on the reunification of long-divided Cyprus have been going on for years and were resumed in May 2015.

