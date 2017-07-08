Trump's Trip to Poland, G20 Highly Productive - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump visited Poland where he discussed with the country's leadership a number of security and economic issues. The US leader also took part in the Three Seas Conference.

"@POTUS and @FLOTUS head back to @WhiteHouse after a very productive trip to Poland & #G20Summit," Spicer said in a Twitter message.

On Friday, Trump took part in the two-day G20 summit in Hamburg, which gathered world leaders for discussion of the world economy challenges, global trade, climate change and fight against terrorism. US president held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, including a first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.