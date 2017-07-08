Register
23:10 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017

    Realpolitik: Why Russia, US Have Chance to Reach Common Ground on Syria

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    235821

    Although the Obama administration did whatever it took to spoil US-Russian relations, there is still a chance for Moscow and Washington to reach compromise on Syria, Russian academic Mikhail Roshchin told Radio Sputnik. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Washington has become more pragmatic in regard to Syria.

    Ahead of the first ever meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump at G20 summit in Hamburg the question on everyone's mind was whether the two leaders will reach common ground on Syria.

    Interestingly, on July 5 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a statement on the current situation in Syria, adding that this topic would be raised during the Trump-Putin meeting.

    "The United States and Russia certainly have unresolved differences on a number of issues, but we have the potential to appropriately coordinate in Syria in order to produce stability and serve our mutual security interests," the statement said.

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    No Ifs and Buts? What's Behind WH's Reported Change of Heart Towards Assad
    Almost simultaneously the Daily Beast "leaked" that the Trump administration was considering a new strategy on Syria which envisages Syrian President Bashar al-Assad staying in power.

    These signals from the Trump administration were received with skepticism by some Russian observers.

    "It is not the first time that Washington has declared that they are not against the Bashar Assad government. But at the same time (usually) it makes a lot of reservations," Bagdasarov told Radio Sputnik, adding that it's almost impossible that Washington will ever give up the idea of ousting Syrian President Assad.

    For his part, Mikhail Roshchin, a Senior Research Analyst at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, expressed cautious optimism ahead of the two leaders' meeting.

    "I hope that they [Putin and Trump] will still be able to [reach common ground]… Although, of course, the previous administration made lots of efforts to spoil the possible [US-Russian] cooperation [on Syria], there were a lot of dirty tricks [made by the Obama administration] at the last moment," Roshchin told Radio Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. Left: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    "I still hope that we [Russia and the US] can launch a new positive dialogue. Therefore, of course, there are hopes for President Putin's meeting with President Trump, and for further talks between our Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Tillerson. So I think there are chances. The question is, how much they will be used," Roshchin added.

    Apparently, Roshchin's hopes will be fulfilled.

    Following his talks with Donald Trump, Russian President Putin said that the position of the United States on Syria had become more pragmatic.

    "As for Syria, we discussed this issue with all my interlocutors. Has the position of the United States changed or has not? I think it has become more pragmatic. Overall it has not changed, but there is understanding that by joining our efforts we can achieve many things," Putin said Saturday at the final press conference of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.

    A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Putin: US Position on Syria Became More Pragmatic
    "As a result, we have yesterday's agreement on de-escalation zone in southern Syria. Regardless of the reaction of others, I could tell you that it is one of the breakthroughs, which we have managed to achieve, by the way, during the work with President [Donald] Trump. It is the result of joint work, including the United States," Putin added.

    The Russian president reiterated that the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would be determined by the Syrian people regardless of the wishes of the US administration.

    "[US Secretary of State Rex] Mr. Tillerson is an honorable man, he was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship. We respect him, but he is not a Syrian citizen. As of the future of Syria and future of President Assad as a political figure, the Syrian people should be the ones to determine it," Putin said, commenting on Tillerson's controversial remark that Assad "has no political future in Syria."

    Commenting on the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, prominent Italian political scientist Germano Dottori told Sputnik that he believes that "Trump really wants to cooperate with Putin, but he will have to do it with great care."

    According to Dottorri, the two leaders are pragmatists in the first place.

    "Trump wants to speak to the point because he is a very practical man, and Putin is also determined to find concrete solutions that should be adopted in the current situation… So we are speaking of two leaders who adhere to pragmatism and really believe in national interests, which means that they will by all means reach a consensus," the political scientist emphasized.

    Related:

    Russia Welcomes US LNG Supplies to Europe – Putin
    US is Number One Weapon Supplier to Syrian Kurds - Putin
    Putin: US Position on Syria Became More Pragmatic
    Putin: Russia, Israel Reach 'Breakthrough' on De-escalation Zones in Syria
    Putin Says Discussed Syria With Erdogan at G20, Compromises Sometimes Possible
    Putin: Assad's Future Should Be Decided by Syrian People Regardless of US Wishes
    Tags:
    realpolitik, US foreign policy, compromise, cooperation, The Syrian war, G20, Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Germany, Syria, United States, Russia, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok