Putin Denies Claims of Intent to Meddle in German Elections

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that Germany is Moscow's good partner and rejected claims of Russia planning to meddle in the coming German elections.

"You are asking provocative questions. I have told you that we did not meddle [in the elections] in the United States. We have good relations with Germany. This is our largest trade and economic partner in Europe, one of the leading partners in the world," Putin said at the final G20 press conference, replying to a question on whether Russia planned to meddle in the elections in Germany and whether the issue was raised with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin added that Russia and Germany are engaged in a number of major joint projects, such as Nord Stream 2.