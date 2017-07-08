US is Number One Weapon Supplier to Syrian Kurds - Putin

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Russia remains in contact with many groups of Syrian Kurds but Washington is supplying them with far more arms than Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the press conference following the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"Concerning the Kurdish issue, that is a great and multifaceted problem. We are in contact with many Kurdish formations and do not keep that secret. But from the perspective of combat support for their actions, we are far behind our US colleagues. They made much more work on this," Putin said.