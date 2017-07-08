Putin: US Position on Syria Became More Pragmatic

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — The position of the Untied States on Syria has become more pragmatic and the decision on the country's southern deescalation zone was made with US input, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday at the final press conference of the G20 summit in German city of Hamburg.

"As for Syria, we discussed this issue with all my interlocutors. Has the position of the United States changed or has not? I think it has become more pragmatic. Overall it has not changed, but there is understanding that by joining our efforts we can achieve many things," Putin said.

"As a result, we have yesterday's agreement on deescalation zone in southern Syria. Regardless of the reaction of others, I could tell you that it is one of the breakthroughs, which we have managed to achieve, by the way, during the work with President [Donald] Trump. It is the result of joint work, including the United States," Putin added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a briefing said the first meeting between Trump and Putin revealed that a clear and positive chemistry and connection existed between the two leaders.

Trump and Putin agreed to enforce a new ceasefire across southern Syria that will come into effect within two days at noon Damascus time on Sunday.