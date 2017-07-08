Register
20:08 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the press conference at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017

    Leaders Held Difficult Discussions at G20 Amid Growing Differences - Macron

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 31 0 0

    Heads of state attending the G20 summit in Hamburg engaged in difficult discussions which underscored the growing differences between world powers, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

    HAMBURG (Sputnik) — World leaders participating in the G20 summit in Hamburg held difficult discussions on a range of topics amid increasing differences in stances, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday.

    "We had difficult exchanges at this G20 meeting… There are growing major differences between major powers… There are real divisions, uncertainties, instability that didn't exist just a few short years ago," Macron said during a press briefing at the conclusion of the G20 summit.

    Nevertheless, the joint statement of G20 member states on fighting terrorism is a piece of progress signaling the world leaders' commitment to counter the Internet propaganda for terrorist purposes, according to Macron.

    "I believe the joint statement on terrorism is a good statement that will enable us to move forward and which signals the commitment of the G20 group against the Internet propaganda… It's a real piece of progress from the G20 forum," Macron said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Mission Failed: US First Lady Unable to Cut Short the Putin-Trump Meeting at G20
    The French leader also added that the international community should be open to fair free trade, as open markets would enable the world to go in the direction of improved globalization

    "We need free trade because this is what enables us, for people, for companies, for consumers to go in the direction of the better globalization. And it's important for this global competition to be fair," Macron explained.

    The French leader also declared that the US decision to withdraw from the the Paris agreement on climate change is "a mistake", and "noted with great satisfaction that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has confirmed his support for the Paris agreement."

    Related:

    G20 Leaders Emphasize Sovereign Right of States to Control Borders - Communique
    Japan to Host G20 Summit for First Time in 2019
    Around 20,000 People Participate in Anti-G20 March in Hamburg - Police
    Tags:
    climate change, terrorism, free trade, discussion, G20 summit in Hamburg, G20, Emmanuel Macron, Hamburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok