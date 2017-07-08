Putin: Russia, Israel Reach 'Breakthrough' on De-escalation Zones in Syria

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Russia held consultations with Israel on de-escalation zones in southern Syria, and plans to continue the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

"We held consultations with Israel and we will hold further consultations soon. It is a really good result. It is a breakthrough to a certain degree," Putin said at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Putin noted that the work on the de-escalation zones also involved Jordan and some other states in the region.

Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both via supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and via providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.