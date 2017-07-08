Merkel Hopes First Trump-Putin Meeting Lays Ground for Steady Relationship

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is delighted that the first one-on-one meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in the German city of Hamburg, and hopes it lays ground for a steady relationship, she told reporters at her closing press conference of the G20 summit on Saturday.

"I was delighted that it was on the margins of G20 that the first meeting between Trump and Putin took place. It’s always better to talk one to the other, not one about the other. I was gratified to hear that they talked at a great length," Merkel said.

The first-ever bilateral between the Russian and the US presidents lasted for almost two and a half hours on Friday, though was initially scheduled for 30 minutes.

"I hope steady relationship will come out of it. There are issues that cannot be solved without these two countries, be it Syria, be it disarmament, or be it North Korea. … It can only be to the benefit of all if there is good and open dialogue between these two countries," Merkel said.