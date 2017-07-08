Trump to Meet With UK, Japanese, Chinese Leaders at G20 on Saturday

© AP Photo/ Toru Yamanaka Modi, Abe Hold Bilateral Talks on India-Japan Ties at G20 Margins

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The president will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May first thing in the morning before departing for a forum of women entrepreneurs followed by a working meeting of G20 leaders.

After that, Trump will have two marathon talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

After the leader’s working lunch, the US president will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the last one for Trump at this summit and take place after its official closure.

Donald Trump has described the first day of the gathering in the northern German city of Hamburg as great, despite it being marred by violent protests. He said he was looking forward to day two.