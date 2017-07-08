Chinese President Calls for More ‘Pragmatic’ Cooperation With UK

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Says Excited About Second Day of G20 Summit

BEIJING (Sputnik) — "Both countries should boost pragmatic cooperation in different spheres and deepen cooperation in programs of the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative," Xi was quoted in a statement carried by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese leader said finances and nuclear energy were other priorities. He added Beijing was ready to bring cooperation with London to the level of a global comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.

The British prime minister said London was interested in investing more into China’s trade program, which is aimed at developing infrastructure and strengthening ties between Eurasian countries, focusing on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road.