Register
00:25 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014

    US Lawmaker Adds Amendment to Defense Bill to Sanction Russia Over INF Treaty

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111803

    An amendment to the 2018 US defense spending bill would impose new sanctions on Russia for its alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, according to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    US Potential Unilateral Withdrawal From INF Treaty Puts Europe at Risk
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An amendment to the 2018 US defense spending bill would impose new sanctions on Russia for its alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said in a press release.

    "This amendment will impose sanctions on Russia for its violations of the INF Treaty, curb Russia’s ability to produce advanced conventional weapons, and target state sponsors of terrorism who buy them," Royce said on Friday.

    The chairman introduced the "Russia Arms Trade Limitation Act" amendment to the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which lays out spending for the next fiscal year.

    If approved, the measure would require the US president to identify for the purposes of economic sanctions anyone who knowingly sells or otherwise provides Russia with the ability to produce or develop major defense equipment or advanced conventional weapons.

    According to the amendment, the US government has determined Russia violated an INF provision against the possession, production or testing of ground-launched cruise missiles with a range capability of 500-5,500 km (310-3,420 miles) or launchers for such missiles.

    The previous US administration first accused Russia of secretly testing the banned missile in 2013. In March, US Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman Gen. Paul Selva told a US congressional panel that officials believe Russia deployed the missile to an undisclosed base last year.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the allegations and said Russia remains committed to the INF Treaty.

    Last week, the US media outlet Politico reported that some members of the Republican Party have pressured the Trump administration to begin developing new weapons that are prohibited by the accord.

    The INF Treaty, signed in 1987, significantly reduced the arsenal of non-strategic missiles available to the United States and Russia by prohibiting all nuclear and conventional missiles and their launchers with range between 310 and 3,420 miles.

    Related:

    Berlin Ready to Consider Russia’s Proposals on INF Treaty – German FM
    US Not Willing to Withdraw From INF Treaty - Trump's Special Assistant
    Tags:
    sanctions, INF treaty, Ed Royce, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok