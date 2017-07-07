UNESCO Vote on Hebron Further Discredits the Organization - US Envoy to UN

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Serbia Hopes for Russian Support in Preventing Kosovo From Joining UNESCO, Parliament Speaker Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) further undermined its credibility by recognizing the city of Hebron as a Palestinian heritage site, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement.

"It undermines the trust that is needed for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to be successful. And it further discredits an already highly questionable UN agency. Today’s vote does no one any good and causes much harm," Haley said on Friday.

In 2011, United States stopped funding UNESCO for admitting Palestine as a member state.

Haley added that the United States is currently assessing the appropriate level of its engagement at UNESCO.

Earlier on Friday, the UNESCO voted in favor of recognizing the Old City of Hebron and the Tomb of Patriarchs located there as Palestinian heritage sites.