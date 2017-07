© REUTERS/ Etienne Laurent/Pool French Lawmakers Urge Macron to Resume Provision of Consular Services in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations is ready to welcome the Syrian ceasefire agreement announced earlier in the day but has yet to see details, Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

"We have yet to see details of the deal announced, but we would welcome any agreement that could lead to an improvement of conditions for the Syrian people and also provide positive momentum ahead of the Geneva talks," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, following talks between the Russian and US presidents, that Russia, the United States and Jordan agreed on ceasefire in southwestern Syria starting at noon on July 9.