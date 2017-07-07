Putin-Trump Meeting May be Step to Overcome Crisis in Russia-US Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin and Trump held a first ever personal meeting earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. It continued for over two hours.

"The meeting, without a doubt, may be a step towards an exit from the current situation in relations between our countries," she said.

According to Matvienko, people, both in our countries and around the world, understand that confrontation can not be productive, "especially when it comes to Russia and the United States."

"Now it is necessary to involve experts in the development of concrete measures. It is necessary to restore the dialogue on the level of both the executive and legislative authorities," Matvienko said.

According to her, Russian lawmakers are ready to resume fully-fledged relations with their American counterparts, because the agreements reached during the meeting of the Russian and US leaders need to be supported by dialogue and expert assistance.

"We, the Russian lawmakers are ready to resume fully-fledged relations with our American colleagues," she stressed.