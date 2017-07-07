Future Trump-Putin Meetings Not Yet Agreed On - Tillerson

"There’s no agreed next meeting between the presidents," Tillerson told reporters. "There are agreed subsequent follow-up meetings between various working-level groups at the State Department."
Tillrson said working-level groups at the State Department and the National Security Adviser’s office will begin to explore a framework to deal with cyber threats and the issue of non-interference.
"There was not a lot of re-litigating of the past," he added.
Tillerson attended Friday’s meeting between Trump and Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The meeting was scheduled to last around 30 minutes but stretched over 2 hours and 15 minutes.
