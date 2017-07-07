Future Trump-Putin Meetings Not Yet Agreed On - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not set a time for future meetings at the G20 Summit in Germany, but the two nations’ foreign ministries will continue to engage going forward, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.

"There’s no agreed next meeting between the presidents," Tillerson told reporters. "There are agreed subsequent follow-up meetings between various working-level groups at the State Department."

Tillrson said working-level groups at the State Department and the National Security Adviser’s office will begin to explore a framework to deal with cyber threats and the issue of non-interference.

The secretary pointed out that Trump and Putin connected very quickly and agreed that the future US-Russian relationship was important.

"There was not a lot of re-litigating of the past," he added.

Tillerson attended Friday’s meeting between Trump and Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The meeting was scheduled to last around 30 minutes but stretched over 2 hours and 15 minutes.