Tillerson: Trump, Putin Exchanged Views on Future of US-Russia Relationship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the future of the relationship between the United States and Russia during their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 in Hamburg, Germany, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the current nature of the US-Russia relationship and the future of the US-Russia relationship," Tillerson stated.

Tillerson also said that Russian and US leaders did not discuss the topic of the United States' THAAD missile deployment in South Korea during their meeting in Hamburg.

The United States has said it will continue to deploy its THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea despite recent opposition from Moscow and Beijing.

On Tuesday, Russia and China released a joint statement opposing the deployment of US THADD missile defense systems in Northeast Asia, saying it impacts the interests of strategic security of regional states and does not contribute to the goals of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.