Register
21:23 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish soldier gestures while standing on the hill overlooking damaged buildings following heavy fighting between government troops and Kurdish fighters in the Kurdish town of Cizre in southeastern Turkey, which lies near the border with Syria and Iraq, on March 2, 2016

    Why Turkey's Middle Eastern Policy Turned Into 'Complete Disaster' for Ankara

    © AFP 2017/ YASIN AKGUL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13710

    Ankara's interference in domestic affairs of the countries of the Middle East has only exacerbated tensions in the region, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), told Sputnik. According to Kilicdaroglu, Ankara's foreign strategy has translated into broad losses for the country.

    By meddling in the affairs of the countries of the Middle Eastern region Turkey has shot itself in the foot, says Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main Turkish opposition party.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Turkey, Kilicdaroglu said that Turkey's Middle Eastern policy has turned out to be a complete disaster for Ankara.

    "It was absolutely inappropriate to send weapons to Syria for al-Nusra Front, to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, and to indulge the bloodshed," Kilicdaroglu told Sputnik. "I have always said this and continue to reiterate this. What problems do we have in relations with Syria? Why do we interfere in its internal affairs? What reason are we doing this for? What national interests does Turkey have here [in Syria]? Turkey's Middle Eastern policy has translated into tremendous losses for [Ankara]."

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    'Assad Mustn't Go': How Qatar, France, Germany 'Wised Up in Regard to Syria'
    The CHP leader drew attention to deplorable conditions of Turkmen civilians 200 of which has been recently slaughtered by Daesh (ISIS/ISIL). 

    It was reported Friday that Daesh terrorists executed scores of men, women and children who sought to flee the area controlled by the extremist group.

    "Over 200 Turkmen trying to flee Daesh were murdered in Tal Afar. Those people were seized by terrorists about 10 days ago as they were attempting to escape Tal Afar. They were held at a Daesh prison, and yesterday they were all murdered. There were women, children and elderly people among the victims," Aydin Maruf, a representative of the Turkmen Front in Erbil and member of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament, told Sputnik Turkey.

    According to Kilicdaroglu, Turkmen have fallen prey to the power game in the Middle Eastern region.

    "They played the role of a bridge between Turkey and Syria. The relationship could develop in a very good way, but, unfortunately, we [Turkey] undermined this opportunity through our actions [in the region]," the CHP leader said.

    Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, one carrying a Turkish flag, patrol in Dabiq, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Qasioun News Agency
    Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, one carrying a Turkish flag, patrol in Dabiq, Syria (File)

    However, the Syrian conflict is not the only crisis Ankara has had a hand in, according to Kilicdaroglu.

    Referring to the Qatari diplomatic crisis the Turkish politician criticized Ankara for not assuming the role of mediator in the confrontation between the Persian Gulf realms and Doha, but openly taking Qatar's side.

    "When Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and seven other Arab countries opposed Qatar, sent a note to it and demanded that it met a number of demands, Turkey took the side of Qatar, and in promptly passed an agreement to send its military there through the parliament. We immediately recognized this as an incorrect step, because it made Turkey a direct participant in the conflict, which the Arab countries must resolve themselves," Kilicdaroglu emphasized.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inspect a military honour guard during a ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Yasin Bulbul, Presidential Press Service
    What's Behind Turkey's Decision to Shield Doha From Saudi Anti-Qatar Coalition
    According to the politician, Ankara has only added fuel to the fire by "going up against the entire Arab world."

    Kilicdaroglu also expressed concerns about Turkey beefing up its military presence in Qatar.

    "I am concerned that all expenses related to this process are covered by the Qatari government," the politician told Sputnik, "Is Turkey incapable of taking care of its own food and military uniforms independently? It turns out that we have sent 'legionnaires' there, because it resembles nothing but the lease of military force. We [CHP] are very concerned about this state of affairs."

    The opposition party leader noted that simultaneously in Turkey itself the situation is growing increasingly tense.

    He recalled that five days after the attempted coup of July 15, 2016 the Turkish government implemented a state of emergency and kicked off a massive campaign against opposition-minded scholars, journalists and parliamentarians.

    "We call this a 'civil coup on July 20'. This happened for the first time in the history of the Republic of Turkey," he highlighted.

    Syrian Foreign Ministry in Damascus
    © East News/ Zhang Naijie
    Turkey's Military Actions in Syria Violate Int'l Law - Syrian Foreign Ministry
    "Previously the judicial system was placed under the control of FETÖ (organization of Fethullah Gülen, designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey), and now — the [ruling] AKP [Justice and Development Party]. The judicial system has become a stick in the hands of the authorities. Fear dominates everywhere," Kilicdaroglu said.

    The opposition leader called the arrest of CHP Deputy Enis Berberoglu —  a former journalist and the ex-editor in chief of daily newspaper Hürriyet, who was sentenced to 25 years for "leaking state secrets" — the last straw.

    Berberoglu's imprisonment prompted Kilicdaroglu to kick off a 425 km (265 miles) protest march, aimed against what the politician calls a one-party state system.

    "This action is only the beginning, it will be continued. Any of our actions should find a response in society. What will be the situation inside the parliament and beyond? Time will tell. We, for our part, will do everything in order to justify the demands and expectations of the people," Kilicdaroglu stressed.

    Related:

    Over 90 PKK Militants Killed During Raids in Southeastern Turkey Within Week
    EU Resolution on Akkuyu NPP Proves Turkey-Russia Ties Perceived as Threat
    Erdogan on the Spot: Who Does Turkey's Leader Trust More, Russia or the US?
    European Parliament Calls on Turkey to Halt Akkuyu NPP Construction Plans
    Erdogan Surprised by Merkel's Demands to Release Journalist Arrested in Turkey
    Turkey Issues Protest to Germany Over 'Kill Dictatorship' Installation in Berlin
    Tags:
    Syrian Turkmen, foreign policy, protests, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), NATO, Daesh, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok