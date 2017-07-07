Modi-Xi Meeting at G20 Summit Goes Smoothly Amid Border Standoff

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Modi and Xi met in Hamburg in Germany amid the India-China standoff in the Doklam area near Sikkim sector. The two leaders discussed various issues.

"At the BRICS leaders informal meeting in Hamburg hosted by China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a conversation on a range of issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in his tweet.

At d BRICS leaders' informal gathering @ Hamburg hosted by China, PM @narendramodi and President Xi had a conversation on a range of issues pic.twitter.com/ervZw46PH0 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2017

Modi also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and agreed to cooperate Xi for the upcoming BRICS Summit in China.

The meeting between Modi and Xi was highly awaited especially given the ongoing stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim sector in which both countries have accused each other of intrusion.

"I think the meeting between Modi and Xi may likely to soften the atmosphere between the two countries, but how far, we have to wait. The ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops has several dimensions. Although it started with road construction activities by China, it has more strategic ramifications. China is more concerned with growing India-US alliance," Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies in JNU, told Sputnik.