US Congressman Sees Putin-Trump Meeting as Starting Point for Defusing Tension

MINSK (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting at this week's G20 summit in Germany should be used for mitigating tensions between the two counties and for an "engaging" discussion on fighting terrorism, Steve King, a US congressman and a member of the US delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), told Sputnik Friday.

"I think it will be an engaging meeting and I am very glad that they are going to meet eye to eye and face to face, where they can take a measure of each other. I believe there are common causes that we can work on together with Russia, especially fighting radical Islamic jihad, and that should be the best place where we can start to do that and we should be talking about defusing the tensions," King said.

The US congressman also stressed that the US president was also likely to raise issues of Crimea, eastern Ukraine and the Syrian crisis, adding that Moscow and Washington should work toward global peace and stability.

"I think we should come to the understanding that we should not be a threat to each other, we should be stabilizing the world," he said.

On Wednesday, the 26th Annual Session of the OSCE PA kicked off in the Belarusian capital bringing together about 300 delegates from North America, Europe and Asia. The delegates are expected to focus on security, counterterrorism, climate change and human rights issues during the five-day debate.

Earlier on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies. Putin and Trump are expected to hold their first bilateral meeting at the event.