16:50 GMT +307 July 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017

    US Congressman Sees Putin-Trump Meeting as Starting Point for Defusing Tension

    © REUTERS/ Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (36)
    199 0 0

    The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg has been scheduled for 13:45 GMT on Friday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin, Trump Meet Briefly on the Sidelines of G20 Summit
    MINSK (Sputnik) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting at this week's G20 summit in Germany should be used for mitigating tensions between the two counties and for an "engaging" discussion on fighting terrorism, Steve King, a US congressman and a member of the US delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), told Sputnik Friday.

    "I think it will be an engaging meeting and I am very glad that they are going to meet eye to eye and face to face, where they can take a measure of each other. I believe there are common causes that we can work on together with Russia, especially fighting radical Islamic jihad, and that should be the best place where we can start to do that and we should be talking about defusing the tensions," King said.

    The US congressman also stressed that the US president was also likely to raise issues of Crimea, eastern Ukraine and the Syrian crisis, adding that Moscow and Washington should work toward global peace and stability.

    "I think we should come to the understanding that we should not be a threat to each other, we should be stabilizing the world," he said.

    On Wednesday, the 26th Annual Session of the OSCE PA kicked off in the Belarusian capital bringing together about 300 delegates from North America, Europe and Asia. The delegates are expected to focus on security, counterterrorism, climate change and human rights issues during the five-day debate.

    Earlier on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies. Putin and Trump are expected to hold their first bilateral meeting at the event.

