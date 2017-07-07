Germany Urges G20 Leaders to Find Compromise to Settle Major Global Challenges

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — The Group of 20 (G20) leaders should find a common ground in order to find solutions to pressing global challenges, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.

"We are all familiar with the great global challenges, we all know the time is of the essence and the pressing issues solutions can only be found if we are ready to strike a compromise, if we accommodate each other’s views without sort of bending over backwards too much," Merkel said addressing the G20 members in Hamburg.