Lavrov, Tillerson Discuss Int'l, Bilateral Agenda on G20 Sidelines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the key issues on the international and bilateral agenda at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"On July 7, in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a meeting that lasted one hour," the statement said.

During the conversation, the sides "considered the key issues on the international and bilateral agenda," it said.