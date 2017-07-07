G20 Leaders Discuss Terrorism as Required by Present Situation - Kremlin

© Flickr/ Devar G20 Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Fight Terrorism in All its Forms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of the G20 states are discussing terrorism-related problems, as the current world situation requires this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg bringing together the leaders of major world's countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, Russia and the United States.

"A very important meeting has started now… only the heads of states and the governments are participating in it, without sherpas, without assistants. The discussion of terrorism-related issues is ongoing. In fact, the present situation necessitates the discussion of these issues along with the specialized issues on the international forum's agenda," Peskov told reporters.

© REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach Clashes in Hamburg Have No Effect on G20 Summit - Kremlin

The Russian official added that after that meeting, the G20 leaders would participate in a working meeting dedicated to economic issues.

The struggle against terrorists has become a topical issue in recent years after a number of deadly terrorist attacks around the world, hitting such cities as Berlin, Brussels, London, Nice, Paris and St. Petersburg among others. As a result of these acts of violence, countries have been taking steps to tighten security measures and reach international agreements to tackle terrorism.