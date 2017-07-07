Clashes in Hamburg Have No Effect on G20 Summit - Kremlin

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch G20 Summit Participants Closely Following Protests in Hamburg - EC Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Clashes, which erupted between anti-G20 protesters and police in the German city of Hamburg ahead of the summit have no effect on the organization of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"They do not have any effect," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Hamburg police told Sputnik that over 100 police officers had been injured in overnight clashes with protesters.

Clashes continue on the first day of G20. Hamburg police use pepper spray against protesters. pic.twitter.com/EVKMIfmOIr — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​

Following yesterday's violent clashes at "Welcome to hell" rally, police water Cannon trucks are being moved around the city. pic.twitter.com/cfKwgLd7Qg — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017

​The twelfth G20 summit in Hamburg kicked off on Friday and will last through Saturday.