Clashes in Hamburg Have No Effect on G20 Summit - Kremlin

"They do not have any effect," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Hamburg police told Sputnik that over 100 police officers had been injured in overnight clashes with protesters.
Clashes continue on the first day of G20. Hamburg police use pepper spray against protesters. pic.twitter.com/EVKMIfmOIr— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017
Following yesterday's violent clashes at "Welcome to hell" rally, police water Cannon trucks are being moved around the city. pic.twitter.com/cfKwgLd7Qg— Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) July 7, 2017
The twelfth G20 summit in Hamburg kicked off on Friday and will last through Saturday.
