Trump Looks Forward to Meeting World Leaders at G20 Summit, Including Putin

Trump, Putin to Meet for 30 Minutes Solely With 4 Others Present in Room - Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump said he looks forward to meetings with world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg on Friday.

"I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg has been scheduled for 13:45 GMT on Friday.

​The G20 summit is scheduled to take place July 7-8.

G20 summit is an annual event gathering the heads of governments and states of 20 major economies to discuss and promote financial stability around the globe, as well as some other pressing issues.