UK’s May to Drop Climate Change From List of G20 Objectives

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel previously vowed to make the July 7-8 gathering about the 2015 Paris climate deal, which seeks to curb the rise of global temperatures.

A senior government official told The Independent newspaper May would instead focus on cutting cash flows to terrorists, migration, modern slavery and making the world economy "work for everyone."

The newspaper cited a UK official as saying that climate was expected to be raised by May at a one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Trump upset numerous world leaders last month when he pulled the country out of the climate pact, joining only two other countries that did not sign up to carbon emission cuts. He said the terms were unfair.

Experts told Sputnik this decision meant the United States was giving up its leadership on science and technology to countries like China or the European Union, which would isolate it.