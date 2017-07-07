Trump, Putin to Meet for 30 Minutes Solely With 4 Others Present in Room - Media

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke German Chancellor Merkel Sees No Need in Becoming Mediator Between Putin, Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet face-to-face for the first time on Friday during the G20 Summit for a 30-minute meeting with just four other people present in the room, US media reported on Thursday.

According to Axios.com, the meeting will start at 9:45 a.m. (1:45 p.m. GMT) and will last half an hour.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and two translators will be in the room with Trump and Putin, media reports said.