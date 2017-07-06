Germany, US Top Diplomats to Discuss Gulf Rift, Syria, Ukraine at G20 on July 7

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as crises in Ukraine and Syria on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 7, the German Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Gabriel will hold a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which will focus on international issues, including the crisis in the Persian Gulf, the situation in Ukraine and Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.