US Concerned Qatar Crisis at Impasse, Could Drag On or Intensify - State Dept.

Tillerson remains in close contact with all sides in a bid to encourage a resolution, Nauert said.
"We believe overall that the fight against terrorism is something that will bring all of these countries together eventually, because we still have that shared fight and I think all the nations recognize that," she added.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have cut ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their domestic affairs.
Qatar has refused to comply with a list of demands that the Arab states demanded be fulfilled before relations could be restored.
