US Concerned Qatar Crisis at Impasse, Could Drag On or Intensify - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "We have become increasingly concerned that the dispute is at an impasse at this point. We believe that this could potentially drag on for weeks, it could drag on for months, and possibly even intensify," Nauert told reporters at a news briefing.

Tillerson remains in close contact with all sides in a bid to encourage a resolution, Nauert said.

"We believe overall that the fight against terrorism is something that will bring all of these countries together eventually, because we still have that shared fight and I think all the nations recognize that," she added.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have cut ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their domestic affairs.

Qatar has refused to comply with a list of demands that the Arab states demanded be fulfilled before relations could be restored.