Lavrov Welcomes US Plans to Cooperate with Russia on Syrian Settlement

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Exploring Options to Establish Joint Mechanism With Russia On Syria

PARIS (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier on Thursday that despite a number of unresolved contradictions, Moscow and Washington have the potential for coordinating actions on Syria.

"I am confident that the focus of this statement, despite all the emerging issues on this or that wording, the determination on cooperation between Russia and the United States, is a step in the right direction," Lavrov told reporters after talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.