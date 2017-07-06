Western Media Reports of Russia Blocking UN Statement on N. Korea False - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Recent reports by western media that Russia blocked the UN Security Council statement on North Korea are a distortion of reality, a representative of the Russian Mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday.

"The information doesn't correspond to reality," the representative stated. "Based on some data, Russia suggested to the United States as author of the draft statement, to make some changes."

The Russian representative added, "We want to emphasize it was a regular process of negotiating a draft statement."

The Russian Ministry of Defense had issued a statement on the launch of a ballistic missile from a site in North Korea on July 4 was detected and monitored by a Russian missile launch detection system. The data of the projectile’s trajectory matches the performance characteristics of a medium-range ballistic missile.

During an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the United States has no doubt North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Russian mission to eth United Nations suggested introducing changes to the statement based on the information it has.

Earlier on Thursday, the Reuters media outlet reported citing diplomats that Russia "blocked" the UN Security Council statement condemning North Korea for the July 4 missile launch.