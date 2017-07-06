Register
22:39 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel July 6, 2017

    On Israel High, India Won’t Leave Palestinians Dry, Say Experts

    © REUTERS/ Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 45 0 0

    When Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime minister to set foot in Israel, visit to the Jewish state did not include a visit to the Palestinian Territories, suggesting a change in New Delhi’s policy. Experts maintain, however, that Indian support for Palestinians hasn’t ended.

    New Delhi July 6 (Sputnik) — Previously, any visit by Indian leaders to Israel included a trip to Ramallah, where the Palestinian National Authority's (PNA) de facto headquarters are located, and President Pranab Mukherjee and current Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj continued the tradition on their visits last year. Regardless of which party held power, successive ministers and leaders met Palestinian leaders while visiting Israel.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads a joint statement with his British counterpart Theresa May (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    Indian PM’s Skipping Palestine on Israel Visit Draws Criticism From Muslim MP

    During the Cold War, India was reluctant to have open relations with Israel, and leaned in favor of the Palestinians. New Delhi recognized Israel in 1950, but established formal ties with Tel Aviv only in 1992. Since then, the pace of ties between the two nations has been phenomenal not only in defense, but across a spectrum of interests.

    However, the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Israel not including Palestine hasn't gone down well with the PNA.

    "It is a very serious diplomatic mistake and it should not have happened, especially from the prime minister of India, whose people are absolutely supportive of the Palestinian cause… this right-wing government in India has been changing the official and traditional position regarding the Palestinian issue," RFI quoted Mustapha Barguti, a member of the Palestinian parliament and leader of the political movement Palestinian National Initiative, as saying.

    Not only that, India under Modi has abstained from taking a clear stand against Israel on human rights violation resolutions within the United Nations General Assembly, which has created the perception that New Delhi's stance is shifting. Historically, India has been one of the main supporters of the Palestinian movement.

    Officially, there has been no change in India's support for Palestine. In May, Modi hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a state dinner in New Delhi and reiterated the country's commitment to a two-state solution and the Palestinian cause.

    "We will continue to work with the Palestinians because we do support their cause. But at the same time, we want to keep our relations with Israel independent of their relationship with Palestine," the Times of Israel quoted Pavan Kapoor, Indian ambassador to Israel, in an interview.

    Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Start as You Mean to Continue: Israel Abducts 24 Palestinians in the West Bank

    Experts say what has changed under the Modi government is that India has shed its hesitation to celebrate ties with Tel Aviv.

    "Officially, New Delhi continues to support the Palestinian cause as… Modi said during President Mahmoud Abbas' visit in May. But Modi's visit to Israel formally heralds a new chapter in bilateral ties and coming of age. India has shed its reluctance to celebrate its ties with Israel, while still cultivating strong ties with Arab regimes. A cornerstone of this cooperation is addressing the formidable threat of Islamic terrorism. And Tel Aviv has repeatedly announced how they see no difference between Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Hamas groups operating in Palestine and inside Israel. Israel has often said that they seek no reciprocity from New Delhi. But Modi is surely making a gesture by not visiting the Palestinian National Authority's office in Ramallah and staying put all three days in Tel Aviv," Swaran Singh, a professor at the School of International Studies at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Demands That India Pulls Back Border Troops Immediately
    Israeli Seawater Desalination Machine Amazes India’s Modi
    Over 30,000 Gaza Residents Remain Displaced After 2014 Gaza War
    Tags:
    two-state solution, official visit, state visit, Mustapha Barguti, Narendra Modi, India, Palestinian Territories, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok