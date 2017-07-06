Date and Time of First Putin-Trump Meeting on Sidelines of G20 Summit Revealed

MOSCOW, July 6 (Sputnik) — The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg has been scheduled for 13:45 GMT on Friday.

It will be the first time the two leaders meet in person.

Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted that the meeting will be an opportunity to understand true approach in relation to bilateral ties.

"They will be able to personally exchange their thoughts on the most pressing issues and, most importantly, this will be an opportunity to get acquainted, to understand after all each other's true approach in relation to bilateral ties," Peskov told reporters.

In his turn, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed hope that Trump and Putin would have a "good exchange" on how they see the relationship between their two countries.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.