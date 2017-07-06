Register
19:36 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House, Dublin, Ireland July 4, 2017.

    Canada and New Found Friend Ireland Ready to Challenge UK, US Isolationism

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his visit to Ireland, slammed Britain over Brexit, saying that it was becoming increasingly inward-looking. Some believe Brexit may be the start of a new era for both countries, which will become more powerful globally.

    Lightbulb, electricity
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Brexit Consequence? France and Ireland Cut Out 'Middleman' UK on Energy Project
    During a press conference in Dublin, Ireland with the newly-elected Irish Prime Minster Leo Varadkar, Mr. Trudeau had some strong words for Britain and the US, countries which have argued for more protectionism. 

    The leader of the Liberal Party argued that Canada and Ireland should take advantage of their respective neighbor's increasingly isolated approach by seizing new openings on the global stage.

    "There are tremendous opportunities for countries like Canada and Ireland, at a time where perhaps our significant allies and trading partners in the case of both the US and the UK are turning inward or at least turning into a different direction," Mr. Trudeau said.

    Dr. William McDougall, lecturer in politics at Glasgow and Caledonian University, told Sputnik about whether Ireland and Canada are now heading to the front of the pecking order when it comes to being seen as a main world leader.

    "Well I think for both countries there will be a certain risk, but there will also be certain opportunities, as they were talking about how open and progressive they are in the world. So there are certainly opportunities in them being able to contrast themselves to their neighbors. Both of them, to an extent Canada, likes to distinguish itself from the US. Both of them will be worried about the risks after Brexit," Dr. McDougall told Sputnik.

    "For Canada it will able to build a strong relationship with the EU, which is extremely important in terms of trade. They have a number of export links with the EU and, especially as it's another English speaking country, they have a number of ties. But they have a good relationship with the EU and they do not have to be reliant on the US, particularly when you see Trump talking up his 'America first' [line]," Dr. McDougall added.

    ​Dr. McDougall echoed the Canadian PM's comments that countries such as Ireland and Canada, which had typically been behind the scenes, could now start rising up and becoming more assertive.

    "If America starts to pull back from certain areas, with Canada being an English speaking country, and it's been seen as liberal and progressive, it's got quite a number of options that it can sell to the world and show itself to be quite positive and actually play a role in a number of situations. Ireland is the only English speaking country in the EU; they may be able to attract some business, being close to the City of London. There are obviously dangers, but for both of them there are actually some opportunities, but this shows that smaller countries can punch above their weight as well," Dr. McDougall told Sputnik.

    With the latest news that the EU have signed a trade agreement with Japan, and Ireland plans to utilize the bloc to when it comes to energy supplies, UK is finding itself being squeezed out.

    "They [UK] certainly have a problem. Varadkar made the point himself even during the transitional agreement, as the UK won't be able to have some type of transitional agreement being part of the single market with the EU, and having strong access to it and going off and coming up with its own deals. You kind of have to wait until that's over. The UK hasn't really had that experience of going to negotiate these deals as well. So they do look isolated to an extent and it should be quite concerning for them," Dr. McDougall told Sputnik.

    Will Ireland become the "new England" then?

    In the modern world, according to Dr. McDouhall, countries like Canada and Ireland are very well placed to take advantage.

    "I don't think Ireland would want to describe itself as the 'new England,' but they are certainly one of those countries that has more advantages than disadvantages in the new world order. It just shows that if you are not a large country you can still have a large effect in the world and some control over your own destiny without retreating from the world and still being able to maintain your sovereignty," Dr. McDougall concluded.

    Related:

    Don't Look Back in Anger: UK Will Not Benefit From New EU-Japan Trade Deal
    Brexit Consequence? France and Ireland Cut Out 'Middleman' UK on Energy Project
    Canada Faces 'Modest' Impact if US Withdraws From NAFTA
    Tags:
    new world order, trade agreements, allies, power, trade, Leo Varadkar, Justin Trudeau, European Union, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok