Gorbachev: Russia, US Should Restore Nuclear Arms Control System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Diplomats and the military of Russia and the United States should start the process of restoring the system of nuclear arms limitation and control as soon as possible, Mikhail Gorbachev, the former president of the Soviet Union, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It’s a pressing task that the diplomats and the military urgently start saving and restoring the nuclear arms limitation and control system along the whole spectrum [of respective international agreements], — the START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty], the ABMT [Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty], the medium-range missiles [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty]," Gorbachev said ahead of the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.

On Monday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Trump might touch upon the topic of arms control and strategic stability.

Putin and Trump are scheduled to meet for the first time on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.