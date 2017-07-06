Register
18:06 GMT +306 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An advertising board of the beverage producer Fritz Kola depicting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be seen in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, June 29. 2017

    Erdogan on the Spot: Who Does Turkey's Leader Trust More, Russia or the US?

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Gateau/dpa
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (8)
    213320

    Prior to the G20 Summit, which kicks off in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a lengthy interview to German weekly Die Zeit, where he was asked a very provocative question: whom does he currently trust more: President Putin’s Russia or the US under Donald Trump. Here is how he answered.

    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea
    © Photo: TurkStream
    Turkish Stream Construction: Russia, Turkey Came to a 'Common Denominator'
    Ahead of the Summit, Giovanni di Lorenzo, German-Italian journalist and editor-in-chief of the major German weekly Die Zeit had an interview with the Turkish leader, which became Erdogan's first interview with a German print-media outlet in more than five years.

    They discussed Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "image in Germany, his troubled relationship with politicians and journalists in the country and his view of the case of imprisoned journalist Deniz Yücel."

    However, near the end of an almost 50-minute conversation, Giovanni di Lorenzo asked the Turkish leader quite a provocative question.

    "Let's talk about other strongmen. Which do you currently trust more: the Russia of President Vladimir Putin or the US of President Donald Trump?"

    However the Turkish President shied away from a direct answer.  Here is what he told the journalist.

    Turkey's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu
    © Photo: AKKUYU NÜKLEER A.Ş.
    Ankara Hopes Construction of Akkuyu NPP to Begin in 2017 - Energy Minister
    "Don't make us make such a choice! You have no right to do so! We are Turkey. We develop our relations with America as best we can, and we do the same with Russia," he said.

    "It takes 10 hours to get to America from here, and just two-and-a-half hours to Russia. We have a common sea border with Russia in the Black Sea, and the Russians are in second place in tourism, behind Germany. Perhaps they will climb into first place."

    "Our goal is to increase foreign trade to a level of $100 billion. Our trade volume with the US has dropped significantly. Every country in the world pursues its interests. As do we, of course."

    "Our main supplier of energy is Russia. We are completing the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project together, and we are building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant together. We hope that it will be finished by 2023. All of that strengthens our relations."

    Nuclear power plant. (File)
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Launch Date of Turkey's First NPP Built With Russia's Help Revealed
    The Turkish Stream project was announced in late 2014 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Turkey. In November 2015, the project was suspended after a Russian Su-24 aircraft was downed by a Turkish F-16 fighter in Syria. A thaw in relations between Moscow and Ankara began last June following Turkey's apology to Russia.

    Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

    On June 23, President Putin started implementing the Turkish Stream project. The Russian leader held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan aboard an installation vessel, informing him that pipe-laying work has started at the Turkish Stream pipeline's deep-water section.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan aboard an installation vessel, informing him that pipe-laying work has started at the Turkish Stream pipeline's deep-water section.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Putin to Erdogan: Turkish Stream's Pipe-Laying Work Has Started
    The Russian leader was observing the alignment of the shallow and deep-water parts of the Turkish Stream aboard the Pioneering Spirit pipe-laying ship in the southern Russian city of Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory. In his phone conversation with Turkish President he said the project is likely to be successful thanks to an excellent level of coordination between the countries.

    Russia and Turkey signed an agreement to construct and operate Turkey's first nuclear power plant at the Akkuyu site in the southern Turkish province of Mersin in May 2010. The plant is expected to produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours a year. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (8)
    Tags:
    G20 summit in Hamburg, Giovanni di Lorenzo, Donald Trump Jr, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok