Ties Between US, Russian Lawmakers Still 'Frozen,' Including on Counterterrorism

–

MINSK (Sputnik)On Wednesday, OSCE PA announced establishing the new Ad Hoc Committee on Anti-Terrorism. Head of Russian delegation to the assembly Pyotr Tolstoy said that the delegation would discuss cooperation within the framework of the new committee with the US partners.

"We already have met with the US delegation of the OSCE PA in Vienna, we discussed the whole range of questions but it was not a deep and thorough discussion, so I do not have high expectations about our cooperation. I consider parliamentary relations between our countries frozen at the moment," Slutsky said on the sidelines of the summer annual OSCE PA meeting answering the question whether he expected an effective cooperation with the United States within the new committee.

The lawmaker noted that Russia had proved itself as an active member and gained weight within the Assembly.

"I believe that we have made a serious progress and achieved quite a lot within the OSCE PA. We have created an OSCE PA committee on combating terrorism and we hope that our candidate Nikolay Kovalev will be elected as Vice-President of the OSCE and at the same time he will chair this committee," Slutsky concluded.

On Wednesday, the 26th Annual Session of the OSCE PA kicked off in the Belarusian capital bringing together about 300 delegates from North America, Europe and Asia. The delegates are expected to focus on security, counterterrorism, climate change and human rights issues during the five-day debate.