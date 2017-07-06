Register
    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle for a special congress gathering both houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate), near Paris, France, July 3, 2017.

    Macron: Global Climate Change Action Should Go Beyond Paris Agreement

    © REUTERS/ Etienne Laurent/Pool
    French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the Paris agreement is a milestone in fight against climate change, but it is not enough.

    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Luxembourg Gardens to mark the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade, in Paris, France, May 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Macron Rules Out ‘Plan B’ for Climate After US Exit From Paris Deal
    PARIS (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron urged the world community on Thursday to take more action to fight against climate change than prescribed by the Paris agreement, calling the deal a milestone in the entire global process.

    "The Paris agreement is a stage, but is not enough. We need to go further, continue to advance and show, in terms of concrete projects and financing, our capacity to go further," Macron said at a joint press conference with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

    The statement comes just before the G20 summit due to kick off in Hamburg on Friday, where world leaders will tackle the issues on the international agenda, including the climate change.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong/Pool
    Worth a Try? Macron Reiterates to Trump Importance of Paris Climate Deal
    On Wednesday, European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said that the global fight against climate change will continue within the G19 format due to the US decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

    The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by nearly 150. As stipulated in the international accord, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Paris Agreement, climate change, Emmanuel Macron, France
