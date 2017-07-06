Register
    (File) Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on January 17, 2017 and U.S. President Donald Trump seen at a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 20, 2017, as seen in this combination photo

    Putin-Trump Meeting to Establish 'True Approach' in Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday will be an opportunity to understand true approach in relation to bilateral ties.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday will help establish the leaders "true approach" to bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "They will be able to personally exchange their thoughts on the most pressing issues and, most importantly, this will be an opportunity to get acquainted, to understand after all each other's true approach in relation to bilateral ties," Peskov told reporters.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed hope that Trump and Putin would have a "good exchange" on how they see the relationship between their two countries at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

    Peskov said the Kremlin does not yet have an understanding on the Trump administration's policy toward Russia, "which is why we are waiting for the first meeting between the two presidents."

