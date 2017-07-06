Putin-Trump Meeting to Establish 'True Approach' in Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin's highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday will help establish the leaders "true approach" to bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"They will be able to personally exchange their thoughts on the most pressing issues and, most importantly, this will be an opportunity to get acquainted, to understand after all each other's true approach in relation to bilateral ties," Peskov told reporters.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed hope that Trump and Putin would have a "good exchange" on how they see the relationship between their two countries at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Peskov said the Kremlin does not yet have an understanding on the Trump administration's policy toward Russia, "which is why we are waiting for the first meeting between the two presidents."