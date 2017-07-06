Tillerson Hopes for ‘Good Exchange’ Between Trump, Putin on US-Russia Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting between Putin and Trump is scheduled for July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"We are at the very beginning, and I would say at this point it’s difficult to say exactly what Russia’s intentions are in this relationship, and I think that’s the most important part of this meeting – is to have a good exchange between President Trump and President Putin over what they both see as the nature of this relationship between our two countries," Tillerson said in a comment to reporters aboard his flight to Hamburg, broadcast by Fox 10.

Speaking before his departure for the summit of the world's most industrialized countries, the US foreign minister said Trump would raise Syria in his first face-to-face meeting with Putin.

Revisiting the topic, Tillerson said Washington had been engaged with Moscow for some time to "identify areas that we should have mutual interest in – and Syria certainly won."

"I think the important aspect of this is that this is where we began an effort […] to rebuild confidence between ourselves and Russia at the military level but also at the diplomatic level. So I think this is the effort that serves both of our interests as well as the broader interests of the international community," he said, adding Washington hoped it would pave the way for other important discussions that would strengthen bilateral ties.

The minister said earlier in the day the United States and Russia had the potential to coordinate in Syria to bring stability to the region. He also said Washington was open to explore the establishing of no-fly zones with Russia and sending ground ceasefire observers.