Former President Yanukovych Accuses Ukrainian Judges of Procedural ‘Crimes’

KIEV (Sputnik) — A district court in Kiev is looking into allegations that were made against Yanukovych after his ouster in 2014. The self-exiled politician has denied any wrongdoing and called it a kangaroo court.

"I do not recognize this court and consider it to be illegal. Moreover, I regard as criminal actions taken by the judicial panel in the Obolonskiy Court. We will file a claim with the law enforcement to establish the fact of law-breaking committed by the judges," he told Russia’s Channel One.

The next court hearing is scheduled for this Thursday. The former president told the channel he had recalled his defense attorneys and snubbed the court summons for failing to interrogate him or his witnesses. The country’s prosecution is seeking a life sentence for Yanukovych.