Pence, Mogherini Hope Cypriot Leaders Agree to Create Bicommunal Federation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The leaders agreed on the importance of the ongoing Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and expressed hope that the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders will agree to a settlement that would reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation to the benefit of all Cypriots," the release said.

Pence and Mogherini also talked about trade including Pence’s upcoming trips to Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro, the release added.

On June 30, Turkish and Greek Cypriots kicked off reunification talks at the Swiss Crans-Montana resort. Initially, UN officials expected the talks to end by July 7.

Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when the Turkish forces occupied the northern part of the island. The troops proclaimed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in 1983 in an attempt to save Cypriot Turks from attacks by Cypriot Greeks supported by Athens. The military presence of Greece and Turkey on Cyprus is one of the thorniest issues of the reunification talks.