US to Share Intel on North Korea With Russia, But Keeps Its Plans Secret

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United States is ready to provide more information on Tuesday’s missile launch by North Korea if Russia needs it, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"If you [Russia] need any sort of intelligence to let you know that the rest of the world sees it as ICBM, I am happy to provide it," Haley said.

In the meantime, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Donald Trump's administration will not openly discuss any plans for how to handle North Korea following the launch of an ICBM on July 4.

"We've been pretty consistent that we are never going to broadcast next steps but I don't have anything further on that right now," Sanders told reporters on board Air Force One shortly before Trump landed in Warsaw, Poland.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said that the situation around the recent missile launch by North Korea requires "a thorough investigation and clarification."

Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Wednesday that North Korea had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile using a mobile launcher at the Panghyon aircraft plant. The latest test threatened shipping, space assets, and commercial aviation because Pyongyang failed to notify anyone of the activity, Davis added.