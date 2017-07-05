© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Putin Held Meeting With Russian Security Council Permanent Members Ahead of G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Group of Twenty remains an efficient global governance tool even amid growing geopolitical risks and uncertainty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article published in a digital version of German newspaper Handelsblatt ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"Even against the backdrop of growing geopolitical risks and uncertainty, the G20 has not become less efficient as a global governance tool. This is largely attributable to the exceptional responsibility demonstrated by its presiding countries in fulfilling their mission," Putin wrote.

"I am saying this based, among other things, on Russia’s own experience, since our country chaired the Group of Twenty in 2013, and benefited from substantial support and encouragement from all of its partners," he added.

According to Putin, the old economic models have exhausted their possibilities, while protectionism is becoming the norm, and unilateral sanctions are its hidden form.

"We are facing several major challenges. The old economic models have all but exhausted their possibilities. Protectionism is becoming the norm, while unilateral, politically motivated restrictions on trade and investment, as well as technology transfer, are nothing but masked protectionism," Putin said.

"We believe that these sanctions are not only doomed to fail, but also run counter to the G20 principles of cooperation in the interests of all countries," he said.

Putin underscored that the agenda of the Group of Twenty should include digital literacy issues as a key tool in protection of consumer rights in conditions of digital economy.

"The G20 agenda should also include digital literacy issues, a key element of protecting consumer rights in e-commerce," Putin wrote.

"I would like to note that various opportunities opened up by the digital economy and a switchover to new industrial and technological patterns simultaneously increase the gap in the development levels between rich and poor countries and aggravate inequality between various social strata. Therefore, our efforts should focus on people, their interests and concerns. I consider this to be a key-priority for G20 activities," the Russian president stressed.

He says Russia advocates free access to communication technologies but opposes attempts to replace it with permissiveness and impunity in the digital sphere.

"Russia consistently advocates free access to communication technologies, including the Internet…At the same time, freedom in the digital sphere, just like in any other, should by no means be replaced by permissiveness and impunity," Putin wrote.

According to Putin, this leads to a rampage involving cyber-criminals, hacker groups and all those who encroach on the privacy of individuals or the sovereignty of states by using cutting-edge technologies.

"Russia, which was among the first countries to note the danger of this challenge, has for several years been advocating the conclusion of universal international agreements under the UN auspices that are called on to combat these negative phenomena. We hope this will evoke a positive and interested response from other countries," the Russian president stressed.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.