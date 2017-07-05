KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday coordinated their positions on the implementation of Minsk agreements during a phone conversation held ahead of a trilateral meeting among Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Poroshenko's press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

"Ukrainian president held a phone talk with Germany’s federal chancellor. Poroshenko and Merkel coordinated the position on Minsk [agreement] implementation on the eve of German and French leaders’ meeting and the Russian president," Tsegolko wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, Poroshenko’s press service said that during the phone conversation, Merkel assured Poroshenko that Ukraine’s future would not be determined in absence of Kiev at the upcoming trilateral meeting.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Putin, Macron and Merkel would discuss the situation in Ukraine during the meeting in Hamburg, set for Saturday.

Kiev entered into armed confrontation with Donbas militia in 2014, after the self-proclaimed Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) People’s Republics refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government that came to power in what they perceive to be a coup. The sides to the conflict continue to exchange fire, despite the ceasefire deal, reached in Minsk in February 2015 and brokered by the so-called Normandy Quartet that comprises Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.